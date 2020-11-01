CSFB Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.90.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.