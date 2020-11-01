CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.