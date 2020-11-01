CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $85.53 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

