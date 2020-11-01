CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.78. CUI Global shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,106,865 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

