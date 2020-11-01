Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

NYSE CFR opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

