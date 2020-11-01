Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.