Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

ETR:DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.84 and its 200-day moving average is €89.85. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 1-year high of €106.20 ($124.94).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

