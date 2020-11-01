Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL opened at $60.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.