Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $102,851.20 and $108.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

