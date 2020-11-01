Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.42 ($7.55).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

LHA opened at €7.37 ($8.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.52. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.