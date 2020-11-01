DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.10.

Shares of DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

