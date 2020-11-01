Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.82

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and traded as high as $77.02. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 483,566 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 34,050.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

