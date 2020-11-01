Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.02. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 146,614 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.