Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $10.06 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.