Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

