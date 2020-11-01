Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.00. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 485,652 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total transaction of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$162,010. Insiders sold a total of 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294 over the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

