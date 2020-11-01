Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,209.47

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,209.47 and traded as high as $1,320.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,303.00, with a volume of 191,650 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,416.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04.

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

