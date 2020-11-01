DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average is €31.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

