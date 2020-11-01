DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

ETR:DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.27.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

