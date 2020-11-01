Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.23-1.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.23-1.25 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

