Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.38. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.