Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.82

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and traded as high as $53.80. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 189,724 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

About Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

