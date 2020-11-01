Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Insider Acquires A$2,650,000.00 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) insider Glenn Willis bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,650,000.00 ($1,892,857.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX)

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

