Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.