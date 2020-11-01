Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.16.

EFN stock opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.39. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$13.82.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

