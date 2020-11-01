EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.184 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

EME stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

