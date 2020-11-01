Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Emerald to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. Emerald had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, analysts expect Emerald to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EEX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerald currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

