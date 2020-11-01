Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) Head to Head Comparison

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Brands International and Empire Post Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $5.91 million 38.91 -$11.48 million N/A N/A Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Empire Post Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Brands International and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -7,693.94% -57.01% -27.58% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Empire Post Media beats Genius Brands International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

