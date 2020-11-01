Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

