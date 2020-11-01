Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

