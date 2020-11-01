Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 77.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $283,217.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849 in the last 90 days.

PINS stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

