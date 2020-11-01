Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,021 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

