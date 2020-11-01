Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 196.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $2,582,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

