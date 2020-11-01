Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) & Vestas Wind Systems A/S (NYSE:VWDRY) Head to Head Survey

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equinox Gold and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinox Gold N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3.12% 13.89% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinox Gold and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinox Gold $281.70 million 9.11 $69.91 million $0.29 36.72 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $13.61 billion 2.49 $788.48 million $1.33 43.06

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Equinox Gold. Equinox Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Equinox Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equinox Gold and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinox Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4 2 4 0 2.00

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Equinox Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. The company was formerly known as Trek Mining Inc. and changed its name to Equinox Gold Corp. in December 2017. Equinox Gold Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

