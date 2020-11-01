Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$437.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

