Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

