Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.36

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $32.38. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 92,963 shares traded.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.36.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

