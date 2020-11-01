ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million to $958 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.58 million.ExlService also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.48 EPS.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $75.74 on Friday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

