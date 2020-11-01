Exterran (EXTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXTN stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

