Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($29.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.45 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$21.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$26.05 by C($4.89). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.21 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

TSE FFH opened at C$350.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$385.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$398.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.75. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$637.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.