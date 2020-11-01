Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) PT Raised to C$0.55

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

CVE FPC opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

About Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

