Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FCACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,174,000.

About Falcon Capital Acquisition

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

