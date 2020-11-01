FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $3,410,487.60 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

