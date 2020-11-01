Financial Survey: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) & Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10% Hilton Grand Vacations 5.82% 15.26% 2.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Hilton Grand Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.28 $6.24 million $0.48 1.81 Hilton Grand Vacations $1.84 billion 0.95 $216.00 million $2.11 9.76

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Grand Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Target Hospitality and Hilton Grand Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Target Hospitality on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases. The company also manages and operates the points-based Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Club exchange programs, which provide exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services to approximately 326,000 members, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 59 resorts comprising 9,540 units located in the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Orlando, South Carolina, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas; and Europe. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

