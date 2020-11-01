Financial Survey: Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) and Edap Tms (OTCMKTS:EDAP)

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms 0.72% 4.09% 2.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcorporeal and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcorporeal and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $50.23 million 2.45 $1.69 million $0.06 70.67

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Xcorporeal on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

