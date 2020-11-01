Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 4th (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTIVU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

