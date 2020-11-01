First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.04. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,041,038 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC upgraded First Capital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

