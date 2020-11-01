First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

