First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

