First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

